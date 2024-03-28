47-year-old star comments on a potential run with WWE for the first time in nearly two decades

The landscape of WWE has been in constant flux under the new regime. New and old stars are making waves, and interest in the product has been at an all-time high. Recently, former Hardcore Champion Maven commented on a potential run with WWE, regardless of the role in the promotion.

From 2001 to 2005, Maven was prominently featured on weekly television after he appeared on "Tough Enough" and became the co-winner of the show. The talented star was used in high-profile feuds and storylines throughout his run with the promotion.

By the end of 2005, he was released and hasn't returned to the company yet. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet of INSIGHT, Maven Huffman commented on a potential return to WWE after nearly two decades. He stated that he would like to listen to any offer made by the company:

"I haven't gotten one call. If I get the call, I'm obviously going to listen to any opportunity that comes my way. I don't care what the opportunity is, I'm going to listen to it. But now I haven't heard anything from [WWE], I don't know. Would I love to go back, because in one of my videos, I talked about how in 2020 I went and had an interview with them to do just that. And it just didn't pan out because of COVID. I would love to have that opportunity again, but I'm also 47, If it doesn't happen, I'm not going to sit and twiddle my thumbs and hope. I'm gonna keep moving." [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

In 2020, Maven was in talks to return to the promotion. However, it got scrapped due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Maven revealed how much money he made during his time with WWE

Maven's four-year tenure with WWE made him a popular television personality by the time he left the company. Similar to other stars on the road, the former three-time Hardcore Champion traveled to different states and countries during his time as an active performer.

After Huffman's exit from the Stamford-based promotion, new opportunities were presented to him. He also became a YouTube sensation in the world of professional wrestling after he launched his channel.

During a conversation in one of his videos, Maven revealed how much money he made in his four-year tenure with the company. He claims to have saved around 80,000 dollars after his time exploring the world as an active performer.

