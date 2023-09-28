47-year-old WWE legend sends a message to "spotlight taker" Cathy Kelley, she responds!

WWE Official Cathy Kelley celebrated her 35th birthday recently and, as expected, was pretty active on social media on an auspicious day. Trish Stratus, who has not been seen on TV for a while, uniquely wished her by recalling their history.

Apart from being one of the most popular backstage interviewers in the business, Cathy Kelley is also a favorite among talents and has been involved in off-TV storylines with many of them, including Rhea Ripley.

Trish Stratus is another superstar with whom Cathy Kelley has had some memorable interactions, as she even admitted needing a vacation once after interviewing the Hall of Famer.

As you can view below, Stratus acknowledged Kelley's ability to grab the spotlight in a pretty epic birthday wish.

"Happy birthday to the headline maker and spotlight taker @cathykelly," wrote the former women's champion.

Cathy Kelley reacted to Stratus' message and unapologetically claimed she wouldn't miss out on getting some "good press," more so when a name like WWE Hall of Famer is involved.

"All is good press, especially when @trishstratuscom is the headline," responded Kelley.

Cathy Kelley and Trish Stratus' exchange on Instagram Stories.

Trish Stratus has not appeared for WWE since Payback 2023

The legendary star's latest on-screen run was built upon her problems with Becky Lynch. Trish Stratus rolled back the clock by turning heel again and recruiting Zoey Stark as her sidekick.

While the storyline between Stratus and Lynch arguably lasted for longer than it should, both women ended the rivalry with a phenomenal Steel Cage match at Payback 2023.

Becky Lynch avenged the Night of Champions loss by, this time, defeating Trish Stratus after a brutal showdown inside the steel structure. The post-match developments were also pretty newsworthy.

After getting pinned, a distraught Stratus vented her frustrations by scolding Zoey Stark, who eventually snapped and attacked the women's wrestling legend.

The Hall of Famer hasn't made her comeback since while WWE tries to push Stark as one of the babyfaces in a stacked women's division. As for Trish Stratus, in case you missed it, here are four ways the company can get the 47-year-old back soon.

