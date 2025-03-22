47-year-old WWE star will retire after turning babyface later this year, according to Tommy Dreamer

According to legend Tommy Dreamer, a 47-year-old WWE Superstar will retire after turning babyface this year. With WrestleMania 41 just a month away, the Stamford-based promotion is putting together a stacked match card for the biggest event of the year.

John Cena winning the Men’s Elimination Chamber match and turning heel massively increased the hype for this year’s Show of Shows.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on Cena’s turning heel and how risky it must have been for the Stamford-based promotion to pull it off.

Dreamer expressed that if John Cena’s heel turn had not received the response that it garnered, it would have ruined the potential of Cena’s retirement tour. Furthermore, the ECW star stated he feels like Cena will turn babyface before finally retiring by the end of this year.

"I don't think John Cena is going out as a bad guy. I 100% don't think that's happening, though it would be great, John Cena goes out as a babyface at the end of the day," said Tommy Dreamer.

Wrestling veteran speaks about witnessing 'corporate' John Cena in WWE

While speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards expressed John Cena fans could witness see 'corporate Cena' gimmick if The Franchise Player manages to defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

WWE could recreate the 'Corporate Austin' angle with heel Cena heading into the summer.

"I think that is going to happen, you know why - if he beats Cody [Rhodes] which I think he should go over on Cody at WrestleMania. Then you recall or rehash the Austin Corporate champion the next day. [sic] But if Cena does that and then becomes Corporate Cena for the remainder of the summer, yeah, I would put Cena over," Richards said.

With WWE WrestleMania looming, it will be interesting the how Cena-Rhodes saga unfolds in the coming weeks.

