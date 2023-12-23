48-year-old free agent is ready to "get back in the game" after WWE non-compete clause ends

With the shackles of the 90-day WWE non-compete clause finally being broken, a wrestling veteran is poised to answer the call of the ring, and his hunger for competition is burning brighter than ever before.

The name in question is Shelton Benjamin, who has been in the wrestling business for more than two decades. In the Stamford-based promotion, the 48-year-old has won the United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, RAW Tag Team Championship, and 24/7 Championship.

On September 21st, Benjamin was a victim of mass releases by World Wrestling Entertainment alongside Matt Riddle, Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, Top Dolla, Riddick Moss, and several others. All those fired talents from the WWE three months ago are now officially free agents.

With a roar louder than Godzilla's atomic breath, Shelton Benjamin announced his return to the land of wrestling after his non-compete clause expired. In a hilarious video, the 48-year-old star dubbed over a scene from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, injecting his brand of monster-sized humor into the encounter.

Check out the former WWE Superstar's post below:

"It’s been fun actually having time to focus on me and enjoy the many fruits of my labors. But all good things must end so time to strap up my boots and get back in the game. Big adventures ahead #justdowork," he wrote.

Matt Riddle joined a popular wrestling promotion following his WWE exit

As mentioned above, Matt Riddle was also a part of the cutoffs by the Stamford-based promotion in September.

The Original Bro's non-compete clause also recently ended, and it was immediately announced that the former WWE Superstar had joined Major League Wrestling (MLW).

The former RAW Tag Team Champion has found a new battleground in MLW, with his sights set on a January 6th showdown. Riddle will lock horns with the Samoan powerhouse, Jacob Fatu, at the King of Colosseum pay-per-view.

Check out MLW's official announcement below:

Apart from Shelton Benjamin and Riddle, even Mustafa Ali has announced his 2024 World Tour Campaign. Ali hinted at facing Matt Cardona, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and several other talents on his world tour.

