48-year-old megastar teases return to WWE for another run

WWE Royal Rumble is around the corner, and once again, fans are expecting many surprise entrants in both men's and women's marquee battle royals. Amid all the speculations, Trish Stratus also teased another return through a post on social media.

The 48-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. Although she hung up her boots in 2006, the Hall of Famer has made sporadic outings to the squared circle over the years. She returned for a brief run in 2023, where she turned heel for the first time in 18 years and had an enthralling feud with Becky Lynch.

Trish Stratus was last seen in action at Payback last year, where she faced The Man in a Steel Cage match. Trish, who was aided by Zoey Stark, ended up losing the match, after which the rising star turned on her.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently took to social media to recap her 2023. She also subtly teased a return in the same post.

"Hello 2024! But first, here’s a look back at last year. And if you thought 2023 was a good one … look out 2024," Trish posted.

Zoey Stark wants to finish her story with WWE legend Trish Stratus

Zoey Stark joined forces with Trish Stratus at Night of Champions, assisting the Hall of Famer in her match against Becky Lynch. However, their alliance did not last long as the rising star attacked Stratus after the latter slapped and berated her upon losing the Steel Cage match.

While there was no follow-up to the incident, Stark still hopes to finish the story and stand across the ring from the seven-time WWE Women's Champion.

Speaking on the Busted Open Holiday Party stream, she said:

"I really wanna finish my story with Trish Stratus (in 2024). I really wanna do something with her. So that would be a lot of fun to figure out where it goes… That’s exactly what I wanna see so hopefully we can get that to happen."

Zoey Stark has been lately teaming up with Shayna Baszler on RAW. The duo defeated Tegan Nox and Natalya on the red brand last week.

