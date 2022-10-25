Former United States Champion MVP recently made his displeasure known about a particular aspect of WWE's announcement of the match between Omos and Braun Strowman.

In recent weeks, the promotion has been building up a feud between a resurgent Omos and an unhinged Strowman. They have come face-to-face quite a few times on recent episodes of SmackDown, creating hype among the fans for a potential clash of behemoths.

On last week's edition of SmackDown, WWE finally announced that Omos and Strowman would go to war at next month's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Though the upcoming bout promises to be a memorable contest, the match's promotional graphic has disappointed Omos' on-screen manager MVP.

The former United States Champion was displeased as WWE referred to both The Nigerian Giant and The Monster Among Men as "mammoth." MVP pointed out on Twitter that Strowman was much shorter than Omos and slammed the promotion for "false advertising."

"This is FALSE ADVERTISING!!! Braun is MUCH shorter!" tweeted MVP.

Check out MVP's tweet below:

Omos sent a message to Braun Strowman on RAW

The former Universal Champion's return to WWE in early September generated a lot of hype among viewers. However, Braun Strowman's momentum soon cooled down as the promotion didn't insert him in any significant feud.

Now that he's scheduled to compete in his first Premium Live Event match since returning, fans expect Braun Strowman to secure a big win at Crown Jewel.

However, The Nigerian Giant is not one to back down. Omos single-handedly destroyed as many as four local competitors on the latest episode of RAW, sending a message to Strowman. It seemed to be an easy ride for the behemoth as he displayed immense strength.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion also has the advantage of having MVP on his side, who could employ underhanded tactics to help his client steal a win at the show.

It remains to be seen how Strowman will respond to Omos taking out four men at the same time on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. It will also be interesting to see how he deals with the threat of MVP during their clash at Crown Jewel.

Are you excited about Omos and Braun Strowman colliding at Crown Jewel 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.

