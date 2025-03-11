48-year-old star spotted before WWE RAW after officially confirming retirement; Michael Cole shares picture

Michael Cole posted a backstage picture of a WWE veteran ahead of this week's RAW, where he could be seen sharing a hilarious moment with Pat McAfee. The RAW commentator posted a photo of Bobby Roode and poked fun at a recent controversy that led to McAfee issuing an apology to Canadian fans.

At Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto, the loud Canadian crowd booed the USA's national anthem. This prompted Pat McAfee to slam the crowd in attendance for its behavior. However, it immediately invited backlash against McAfee, who later apologized for his comments on his popular podcast.

Ahead of this week's Monday night show, Michael Cole touched upon the controversy with a hilarious post on his X/Twitter account. He shared a picture of retired star Bobby Roode, who's a Canadian, showing the middle finger at Pat McAfee.

"Glorious Canadian Bobby Roode saying hello to dips**t@PatMcAfeeShow#WWERaw," tweeted Cole.

You can check out the post here.

Bobby Roode recently confirmed his retirement from in-ring competition in WWE

Roode, who hasn't wrestled in close to three years and has transitioned to the role of a producer in WWE, recently revealed that he was content in his current role. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the 48-year-old star explained that though he was allowed to wrestle, he was happy to leave in-ring competition behind now.

"Ironically enough, I just got green-lighted. The fusion has completely fused. So as far as, like, looking at it from a medical point of view, it's safe to get back in the ring, I guess. But at almost 48 years old, given the opportunity that I've been given now to work as a producer, which was my goal coming to WWE almost eight years ago. I'm quite happy doing this. And I feel like I've had a good run, as they say, and I'm happy to do what I'm doing now," said Bobby Roode.

While fans would love to see Roode get back in the ring for one final match, it looks like he's at peace with how things have panned out in recent years.

