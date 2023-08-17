48-year-old wants to reunite WWE faction for the first time in 19 months

From The Bloodline and The Judgment Day to Imperium and the LWO, several WWE storylines revolve around factions right now. In a recent interview, Shelton Benjamin expressed an interest in The Hurt Business reuniting to join the growing list of stables on WWE television.

In the summer of 2020, the 48-year-old joined forces with Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and MVP to form The Hurt Business. Alexander and Benjamin were surprisingly kicked out of the group in March 2021. They later reunited with Lashley and MVP in September 2021 before the stable disbanded again in January 2022.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Benjamin confirmed he would be interested in reforming The Hurt Business again:

"Definitely (…) I think there are more books and novels for The Hurt Business. Personally, you know, because, as all things do, when things fell apart, I don't think any of us were happy about it. Yeah, we did everything we could. It was above our pay grade, and our job is to perform."

Alexander and Benjamin still occasionally perform as a tag team. In their most recent match together, the former Hurt Business members lost to Indus Sher on the June 19 episode of RAW.

Shelton Benjamin wants WWE fans to experience The Hurt Business

Due to the pandemic, fans were not allowed to attend WWE shows when The Hurt Business formed in 2020. Crowds had returned by the time the group reunited for their four-month run together a year later. However, they never competed as a trio or quartet in front of a live crowd during that time.

With many fans calling for another reunion, Shelton Benjamin sees no reason why The Hurt Business should not get back together:

"We really, really want it, to just have that one time we can just walk out in front of an actual crowd. You know, because it's one thing to know that what you're doing is getting over when there's no one around. You know, but we still felt it."

In the same interview, Benjamin disclosed what his real-life friend Brock Lesnar is like behind the scenes.

