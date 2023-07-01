48-year-old WWE Hall of Famer recalls how Droz helped her through a critical injury

A WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled how the late Droz helped her through a critical injury.

Lita is widely regarded as one of the greatest female performers in WWE history. She has won many championships and accolades during her career. As a performer, she was far ahead of her time.

She was known for performing extremely dangerous high-risk stunts while all the other women stuck to the traditional wrestling style. This helped her stand out from the rest of the roster. However, her tendency to take risks has also resulted in her suffering serious injuries throughout her career.

Lita recently took to Twitter to share an emotional message for Droz, who recently passed away. She recalled how he helped her through her serious neck injury.

"Be at peace, Darren. Droz really helped me get through my broken neck. He was so encouraging to me. His positivity helped me let go of anger I had due to being sidelined. He will always be an inspiration. #RIPDroz," she wrote.

Teddy Long stated how WWE Hall of Famer Lita could help Lacey Evans

Lita has made sporadic appearances on WWE programming since her retirement. Her role with the company has now changed, and she currently serves as a mentor for the current superstars.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Teddy Long believes that Lita could help revitalize Lacey Evan's career.

"If it was me, I'd maybe have her somewhere sitting in the locker room by herself a little bit down on her luck, like, 'I can't get a break no matter what I do,' and somebody comes in and steps in and takes her under her wing, and I think that person should be Lita," Long said. [8:22 – 8:38]

Lita has been absent from television for two months now. It will be interesting to see if she will make her comeback soon.

