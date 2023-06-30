Darren Drozdov cause of death: How did former Broncos player who starred in WWE pass away?

Former Denver Broncos defensive tackle Darren Drozdov passed away on Friday, June 30, aged 54. According to reports, he died of natural causes and fans on social media were quick to send their tributes to the late footballer.

Drozdov had an affinity for sports from a young age and played college football as a quarterback and wideout for the Maryland Terrapins. After an impressive collegiate career, he was signed by the Denver Broncos as a defensive tackle in 1993.

Following a brief stint in the NFL and the Canadian Football League (CFL), Drozdov changed professions to pursue professional wrestling. He competed in the ECW before switching to the WWF (now WWE) in 1998.

We're saddened by the passing of Darren Drozdov, who played for the Broncos from 1993-94 before becoming a @WWE wrestler. "Droz" embodied the spirit of perseverance & determination through adversity, and our hearts go out to his family.

Unfortunately, Drozdov's pro wrestling career was cut short due to injury. He suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a match in 1999 that left him quadriplegic.

According to reports, Drozdov's opponent slammed him in the ring and he landed on his head and fractured two vertebrae. He was not able to walk again due to the injury.

Drozdov's family released the following statement after his passing on Friday:

“He would not want anyone to be sad at this moment and would want this to be a celebration of his life, to be remembered for all the great things that he accomplished, the fun, the laughter, the great memories he shared with everyone.”

Darren Drozdov NFL stats and career

Darren Drozdov was signed by the Denver Broncos in 1993. He spent three seasons with the team but played in just six games, all of which came in his first season with the franchise. The defensive tackle finished his NFL career with five tackles, all being solo.

Drozdov also spent time with the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles but never made an appearance for the team. He played one season in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes.

After a rather underwhelming career in football, Drozdov switched to professional wrestling.

