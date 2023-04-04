WWE WrestleMania 39 featured United States Champion Austin Theory, who faced John Cena in a high-profile match. After Theory's winning performance against Cena on Saturday, NXT star Jinder Mahal would love to see a contest between the 25-year-old and Rey Mysterio.

The past few days have undoubtedly been exciting for Mysterio. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, and the legendary luchador went on to face his son Dominik Mysterio the next night. Like Theory, the elder Mysterio would emerge victorious from his singles bout at WrestleMania.

On Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show, Jinder Mahal was asked about the United States Champion's future in the company. He responded:

"I would love to see Austin Theory with someone like Rey Mysterio. Another legend." Mahal added, "And Rey Mysterio coming off that huge win over Dominik Mysterio, teaching his son a lesson (...) I would love to see a legend like Rey Mysterio as a champion again in WWE, especially as a United States Champion."

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor



Have him beat Cena, and then face guys like Rey Mysterio and Edge, basically trying to prove that he's ready to go to the top of WWE now and wants to rid the company of old-timers. Austin Theory taking on a "legend killer" gimmick could be fun coming out of #WrestleMania Have him beat Cena, and then face guys like Rey Mysterio and Edge, basically trying to prove that he's ready to go to the top of WWE now and wants to rid the company of old-timers. Austin Theory taking on a "legend killer" gimmick could be fun coming out of #WrestleMania.Have him beat Cena, and then face guys like Rey Mysterio and Edge, basically trying to prove that he's ready to go to the top of WWE now and wants to rid the company of old-timers.

Why Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory could be an excellent match after WWE WrestleMania 39

Jinder Mahal also explained that Rey Mysterio and Austin Theory's in-ring styles would mesh well together. While the 48-year-old legend is widely regarded as one of the best high flyers ever, Theory also boasts a diverse moveset.

Mahal said:

"I believe their styles match up very well. Austin Theory is also a very, very high-level, high-flying athlete. Rey Mysterio, the greatest luchador, the greatest masked superstar, the greatest high flyer in the history of WWE. I think those two would have a great, great, great match. Defeating someone like Rey Mysterio would further boost Austin Theory's confidence."

The two men have had one televised singles match together in the past. On November 1, 2021, Theory beat the veteran via disqualification during an episode of RAW.

A definitive pinfall or submission victory over Mysterio could be more meaningful for the United States Champion after WrestleMania 39.

Please credit Extraaa Dhamaal and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : Would you like to see Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio after WWE WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes