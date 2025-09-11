  • home icon
48-year-old WWE RAW star hints at major character change (Exclusive)

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Sep 11, 2025 18:38 GMT
RAW superstar hints at character shift. (Image via WWE.com)

The latest episode of WWE RAW was one of the most-awaited editions of the show as it was set to be AJ Lee's first appearance on the red brand in over a decade. While AJ Lee's segment was extremely popular with the fans, there was another AJ present on the show that got the fans talking.

The wrestler in question is none other than AJ Styles, whose promo after his singles match with El Grande Americano struck a chord with fans. The 48-year-old spoke about how this is the first time in his career that nobody has his back. He mentioned that both Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson aren't with WWE anymore, and Michin is on SmackDown.

Fans felt that Styles went off-script in his promo after he stated that he felt somebody orchestrated for him to be alone in the company. However, on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes rebuffed these rumors.

He explained that Styles' promo was not a shoot, and he did exactly what WWE expected of him in that segment. He also said that his promo was an attempt to do something different to check if the fans caught onto it. With the fans taking notice of AJ Styles' promo, it seems like Styles would incorporate more of it in his character, changing it up from what we have been seeing in the previous weeks.

AJ Styles has been involved in a rivalry with Dominik Mysterio for weeks now. The Phenomenal One has been trying to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship once again, but has been thwarted in both of his attempts by Dom and his devious ways.

The younger Mysterio hit Styles with his boot while the referee wasn't looking at SummerSlam to retain his title. In a rematch between the two on RAW in France, Styles was about to win the championship but El Grande Americano interfered to help Dirty Dom retain the belt.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
