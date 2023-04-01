As 0f this writing, Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in a few hours. Tomorrow night he will face his son Dominik Mysterio on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The masked legend came from humble beginnings back in late 1980s Mexico, before Konnan introduced him to bigger promotions. His wife Angie Gutierrez, who was at the time only a friend, believed wrestling was low class. Despite this, she attended events with her future husband.

Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Rey Mysterio reflected on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023, and how his wife Angie was a part of his life from his debut in the wrestling world till now.

"So we met, I always tell her she took advantage of me because she was 17 and I was 15 at the time, but it’s just such a special connection that we had from day one. I remember inviting her to my first show and she was like, ‘Yeah, yeah. I’ll go.’ We were just friends at the time, and that kind of just bonded. She had never been to a wrestling match before. She thought that wrestling back then was like, low class. But after all, you know, she was there. She enjoyed it. She saw my first match. She’s seen my growth from a different perspective than anyone else, which is crazy." [24:01 onwards]

Rey Mysterio also credited his wife Angie for her contribution to his life. The legendary luchador has always reiterated that his family is the backbone of much of the success he has tasted in his professional career.

"She did tell me again last night that she was so proud of my accomplishments, and she saw me grow from day one up until now, and she’s so freaking proud of what I’ve accomplished. I always tell her, ‘It’s not I, or me, it’s us, what we’ve accomplished together.'”

Rey Mysterio on his son's growth as a performer in WWE

Rey Mysterio broke character ahead of his high-profile match with Dominik at WrestleMania 39 to reveal that he is truly proud of what his son has managed to accomplish in WWE over the last few months.

"Incredible. You can only imagine the pride that I feel watching him on TV. I’m on SmackDown, he’s on RAW, so to be able to just sit down at home with my wife and view his matches, hear his promos, just witness his growth throughout the past year and a half [or] year since we were separated, every now and then, I’ll look at my wife and go, ‘Wow, could you believe how much he’s grown, and how good he’s getting?’ I hear it, I hear the buzz. I see what’s going on, so that makes me feel extremely proud of his work." (H/T Fightful)

Meanwhile, a recent report suggests that the feud between the Mysterios is expected to extend beyond WrestleMania 39 and WWE creative has big plans in store.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in this father-son clash at WWE WrestleMania 39? Rey or Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below

