49-year-old legend reveals he ran into Edge in an airport but wasn't aware that Clash at the Castle was happening (Exclusive)

Edge had an interesting night at Clash at the Castle 2022, beating his former Judgment Day stablemates before being betrayed by Dominik Mysterio. Wrestling legend The Blue Meanie revealed an interesting interaction with The Rated-R Superstar and also spoke about his history with him.

In a Sportskeeda Exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta, The Blue Meanie revealed that he had run into The Rated-R Superstar at an airport while he was going to a Foo Fighters concert in England. He didn't realize that Clash at the Castle was happening and that the 11-time World Champion was heading to Wales instead:

"Edge is amazing. I was going to England for a concert, the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. I ran into Edge in the airport and I know Edge is a big Foo Fighters fan too, so I asked him if he was going, and I forgot that there was Clash at the Castle. And he went 'No'. But I've known Edge since 1995, right before he started with WWE. He was doing independents out in Michigan and you could just tell he was going to be somebody. He and Christian, they had a look. When they walk into the room you look at them and go, 'that's somebody!'. And you can just tell he's going to be that guy." (2:34-3:18)

Blue Meanie praised the WWE Hall of Famer and said that he bonded with him and other legends over common interests:

"And then you get to know the person and have so much in common with them from wrestling to music. And that's a good thing to bond with when you're literally on the road with them every day. You might not be in the car with them but you're in the locker room with them and you have the same mutual things. We got along with him and Christian, The Hardyz, etc. But the fact that he became one of the biggest stars in wrestling is no surprise to me. Because I saw it when we were working in Detroit, Michigan for Malcom Monroe and he walked into the room and I said 'that's the guy'. He's got a look and if he does everything right he'll be somebody. (3:19-4:04)

Is Edge expected back in WWE soon?

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Edge returning at the Royal Rumble 2020 after 9 years is such an emotional moment. Edge returning at the Royal Rumble 2020 after 9 years is such an emotional moment. https://t.co/Zgo4pSmrC8

The Ultimate Opportunist hasn't been seen since Extreme Rules 2022 when Finn Balor made him say "I Quit." He will likely be looking for revenge, as both he and his wife Beth Phoenix are rumored to be returning at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

It seems most likely that he will enter his third Rumble match since his return in 2020. An appearance might also reveal what lies ahead for him on the road to WrestleMania.

