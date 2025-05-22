49-year-old legend reveals scrapped WWE World Championship win plans

A former WWE Superstar came so close to capturing the World Heavyweight Championship in the Stamford-based promotion. However, it didn't materialize, and Mr. Kennedy (aka Ken Anderson) has now disclosed what led to these unfortunate turn of events.

At WrestleMania 23, Mr. Kennedy won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, earning the right to challenge for any world title in the company until the following year's Showcase of the Immortals. However, on the May 7, 2007, episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Kennedy lost his Money in the Bank briefcase to Edge. Originally, these were not the plans.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Mr. Kennedy revealed that Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon informed him about The Undertaker's bicep injury, which required surgery and time off as the reigning World Champion.

The plan involved The Deadman having a cage match, sustaining further damage, and then the 49-year-old cashing in his MITB briefcase to win the championship.

"I walked in and Vince and Stephanie laid out the scenario. 'Hey, Taker’s hurt.' I think he tore his biceps. He was the champion at the time. 'He needs to have surgery. He needs to go away.' Then they laid out the scenario for the next week on SmackDown. He was going to have a cage match with Mark Henry, or Batista or somebody like that. He was going to barely squeak out, somebody else was going to come out and do some more damage to him, and then I was going to come out and pick the bones, cash in the briefcase, cover him, 1 2 3," Kennedy said. [H/T: CVV]

Mr. Kennedy on why he could not cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on The Undertaker to secure the WWE World Championship

In the same interview, Ken Anderson shared that he felt a tricep pop at a WWE house show before the planned MITB cash-in. Stephanie McMahon then informed the former United States Champion that he had torn his tricep, necessitating a nine-month absence from in-ring competition

This was the reason that Mr. Kennedy had to drop his Money in the Bank briefcase to The Rated-R Superstar, who eventually cashed in on The Undertaker to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

"Batista gives me a little clothesline, I went down, and I felt something pop in my tricep," Anderson said. "Next day, Stephanie called me. She said, 'Ken, you tore your tricep off the bone. You're going to have to have surgery. You're going to go away for nine months. We still need to get that title off of Taker, though, so we're sending the jet to come pick you up. You're going to come to Penn State. Edge is going to challenge you for your briefcase, and then he's going to go on and do what you were supposed to do,'" he added.

However, the injury turned out to be a misdiagnosis. When Kennedy took a second MRI, it revealed that the tricep tendon did not tear off the bone and was only a simple hematoma, which would've healed in around five weeks.

The 49-year-old legend also said he was open to returning to WWE under the leadership of Triple H.

Only time will tell if Mr. Kennedy returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

