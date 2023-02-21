49-year-old WWE Superstar gets pinned for the first time in 528 days; previous pinfall loss was against Seth Rollins

528 days after being pinned by Seth Rollins, Edge's streak finally ended on RAW after Austin Theory scored a pinfall win over him.

The Rated-R Superstar has done incredibly well for himself during his current WWE run. He recently teamed up with Beth Phoenix, and the duo defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber 2023.

In 2021, Edge was involved in a heated feud with former Universal Champion Seth Rollins. On the September 10, 2021, episode of WWE SmackDown, Rollins pinned Edge to pick up a big win over the legend.

Since then, Edge hadn't been pinned on WWE TV. His only loss during this period came at Extreme Rules 2022, where Finn Balor defeated him in an "I Quit" match.

However, Austin Theory pinned the Hall of Famer on tonight's episode of RAW to retain the United States Title, thus ending his streak at 528 days.

Seth Rollins eventually lost the feud to Edge

After his victory over Edge on WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins met him inside Hell in a Cell at Crown Jewel 2021.

The Ultimate Opportunist was victorious this time around, thus putting an end to the feud. Rollins seemed quite excited to get to work with Edge, as per his comments in an interview back then:

"It's nice! Since he came back from what he thought was a career-ending neck surgery, he is not taking anything for granted and is extra sharp. He is a perfectionist. Not only on screen, but our characters are very similar in real life as well. Sometimes it can work with you or against you, but in this situation - it works for us. I believe that iron sharpens iron. I want to work with the best to be my best and I think he feels the same way." [H/T Mid-Day]

Edge lost to Theory due to interference by The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. The WWE veteran will seemingly meet him at WrestleMania 39 to exact revenge for what happened on RAW.

What are your thoughts on Edge's impressive streak? Sound off in the comments below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes