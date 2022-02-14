5 wrestling games you should try until WWE 2K22 is released

WWE 2K22 will be launched globally on the 11th of March. Hopes are sky-high as the much-awaited General Manager mode, in addition to loads of more compelling features, has been announced.

Not only is it a 2K game that is being released in the titular year, but it also is a 2K WWE game released after a gap of one year. The developers didn't publish any installments of the series for 2021.

Thus, certain fans are extremely excited about its release and can't wait for the release date. If so is the case with you as well, you should wait for it by playing some existing wrestling games.

Our list today will focus on five wrestling games you should play until WWE 2K22 is released.

#5 in our list of games you should play until WWE 2K22 is released - MDickie's Wrestling Mpire Remix - Career and Management editions

MDickie @MDickieDotcom I like my games to feel as though anything could happen at any moment, which now includes rolling off the edges of a table: I like my games to feel as though anything could happen at any moment, which now includes rolling off the edges of a table: https://t.co/VXDzMJb7Gd

Solo game developer MDickie is globally renowned for his inadequate game graphics. However, one can't deny that his games are a work of art and extremely entertaining.

If you are waiting for WWE 2K22 just for its career mode, then MDickie's Wrestling Mpire Remix is the game you are probably looking forward to.

There are two games—Career edition and Management edition. The former follows the journey of a wrestler rising to fame, while the latter focuses on running a brand. The player also has to manage finances, which further increases the fun and the intensity of the game.

Both installments have seven wrestling promotions. Wrestling School is a developmental brand where the superstar starts his career. From All-American Wrestling to Federation Online, MDickie's brainchild is one of the best wrestling games outside the 2K banner.

This game is definitely worth a try. It may also give you a significant idea of what can be expected from WWE 2K22's Universe and MyGM modes.

