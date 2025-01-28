5'7" major WWE star to win 2025 Women's Royal Rumble; it's not Charlotte Flair, predicts Sam Roberts

A top WWE superstar previously won the Women's Royal Rumble four years ago. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted she will also emerge victorious in this year's match.

Charlotte Flair will return to the WWE ring to compete in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. The Queen has been absent from in-ring competition for over a year after suffering multiple serious knee injuries during a match against Asuka on SmackDown in December 2023. While many expect the 38-year-old to win Royal Rumble for the second time in her career, Roberts thinks otherwise. The RAW Talk host revealed that Bianca Belair is his pick to win the Royal Rumble.

The 41-year-old analyst explained that it would be a great way to remind fans of the 5'7" former WWE Women's Champion's ability as a singles competitor after being involved in a tag team for almost a year:

"The reason that I think Bianca Belair is a good pick is because for basically the entire last year Bianca Belair has been in this tag team situation with either Jade Cargill or Naomi. And that's great. But I feel like the emphasis on Bianca Belair as a singles superstar, as a dominant championship contender has kinda been something that hasn't really been talked about like it used to be and I think it should be. So, I think it would be a great way to remind people, oh, the minute Bianca Belair wants to step back into singles matches, she's an ultimate in consideration for a championship match," he said. [53:41 - 54:34]

WWE reportedly has big plans for Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley recaptured the Women's World Championship earlier this month after beating Liv Morgan on RAW's debut episode on Netflix. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the company is currently considering Bianca Belair as The Eradicator's challenger at WrestleMania 41.

The Women's World Champion has previously expressed her desire to have a "massive story" with The EST of WWE in an interview with the Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, pointing out that there is something special the two could do together:

"I wanna have a massive story and build with Bianca. There's something so special there that could be done, so I want something to happen with Bianca and I," she said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It would be interesting to see if Belair would indeed walk out victorious this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

