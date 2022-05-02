5 most memorable matches of WWE's Attitude Era

WWE, like Rome, wasn't built in a day. The company had many 'eras' that collectively helped it clear the competition and establish itself as the industry leader. Of these time periods, the most successful is the Attitude Era.

WWE's Attitude Era saw peak sports entertainment take place. From beer being poured into the ring to supernatural rituals, everything the imagination could think up was part of the era.

Naturally, such a successful period was spearheaded by some top superstars. However, character work is only half the job, with the matches said WWE Superstars put on were also key for ratings and critical acclaim.

In the case of the Attitude Era, there were some incredibly memorable matches that put wrestling on the map. Here are the five best ones, according to us.

#5. On our list of the best WWE Attitude Era matches: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin vs. Triple H (Three Stages of Hell match, No Way Out 2001)

Austin and HHH contested one of the most violent WWE matches in 2001

The first Three Stages of Hell match was the best one by a country mile. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Triple H waged war in the ring, and the two-out-of-three-falls stipulation was used to the maximum.

Having contested a normal singles match, a street fight, and finally a steel cage match, Austin and Triple H had fans on the edge of their seats for the entire 36 minutes. It was bloody and violent, and though The Game beat Austin two-one, both were winners as far as fans were concerned.

#4. Chris Benoit vs. Chris Jericho (Ladder Match, Royal Rumble 2001)

The two Canadians performed an all-time great of a ladder match

The chemistry between Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho meant they could have a great match in their sleep. So when they had ladders at their disposal, a banger was in the works.

The 2001 Ladder Match between them for the Intercontinental Championship was their best encounter, with both men holding nothing back. It had storytelling in spades, spots aplenty, and fan investment on par with the legendary Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon ladder matches.

#3. Triple H vs. Cactus Jack (Street Fight, Royal Rumble 2000)

Brutality was the name of the game in this barnbuster of a match

It's not often that we see absolutely barbaric matches in WWE. When they do get booked, they are always phenomenal and crowd-pleasers. A recent example that comes to mind is the spectacular Fatal 4-Way match between Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2017.

The brutal match that stands out from the Attitude Era is Triple H's WWE Championship defense against Cactus Jack in a Street Fight at the 2000 Royal Rumble. In a near-30 minute brawl, the two men went at it from start to finish.

The match also had superb storytelling and incredibly hard-hitting spots that highlighted the psychology in spades. Cactus Jack revealed that he was the most resilient superstar in the company, while HHH demonstrated his violent side and main-event status in a stupendous outing.

#2. The Dudley Boyz vs. Christian & Edge vs. The Hardy Boyz (TLC Match, WrestleMania X-7)

The first-ever TLC match is still hailed as one of the best wrestling matches. It set the bar so high that the WWE Universe was certain it would never be topped, but that is exactly what happened thanks to three all-time great tag teams.

The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, and Edge and Christian laughed in the face of the old 'no sequel can live up to the original' adage. They produced a match that took the baton from its predecessor. We cannot even begin to count the number of risky spots and hard-hitting moments, with every single one of them becoming top drawer highlight reel material.

The unpredictability of the match had fans excited beyond belief. Every time someone came within touching distance of victory, he was foiled by another participant. Edge and Christian picked up the victory, but all three teams cemented themselves as legends.

#1. Bret Hart vs. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin (WrestleMania 13)

This match set the benchmark for the Attitude Era's in-ring work

This is THE match that kick-started the Attitude Era, and it really is the best of the period; a critically-acclaimed masterpiece in the ring that saw masterful storytelling, violence and blood.

Heading into WrestleMania 13, Bret Hart was the hero slowly venturing towards a dark path. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, on the other hand, was a no-hoots-given rebel who was storming the WWE Universe with his rowdy behavior. The two met in a Submission match, with Austin passing out in a pool of blood and refusing to tap out.

The match also had the greatest double turn in wrestling history. Hart became a detestable heel while The Rattlesnake became an antihero babyface who spearheaded the Attitude Era. It was wrestling perfection and the best match of the Attitude Era.

