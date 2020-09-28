5 directions for Randy Orton after losing the Ambulance Match to Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions

WWE Clash of Champions was one of the best pay-per-views of the year, and to round-off a brilliant night of wrestling, WWE lined-up two huge world title matches to close out the show. In the main event, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso put a match that will go down as one of the best of all time, however, the co-main event of the evening also saw Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton taking each other to their limits.

Competing in a brutal Ambulance Match, Drew McIntyre was on course to defend the WWE Championship once again against Randy Orton, who was gunning to add yet another world title to his stacked list of accomplishments. In the lead-up to the Ambulance Match, McIntyre and Orton brutalized each other, and The Viper, took his frustrations out on several WWE legends as well.

Having targeted the likes of The Big Show, Christian, and Shawn Michaels on RAW for a number of weeks, Randy Orton's past came back to haunt him at Clash of Champions. First, it was The Big Show who made his presence felt, and soon Christian and Shawn Michaels followed suit. With a helping hand from these men, Drew McIntyre eventually put the final nail in the coffin of The Viper, hitting him with a Punt Kick, and putting him in the ambulance to retain the WWE Championship.

With Randy Orton once again having failed to win the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions, it now remains to be seen what plans WWE could have in store for the multi-time world champion. This article takes an in-depth look at some of those possibilities and what WWE might have in store for The Legend Killer.

#5 Randy Orton takes out the legends one by one

Randy Orton and Ric Flair

With the likes of The Big Show, Christian, and Shawn Michaels taking out Randy Orton at Clash of Champions, The Viper could once again activate his Legend Killer mode, and go on a hunting spree.

Now, one could very well argue that Randy Orton targeting the legends once again would have him go back to square one but if WWE is keen to keep up The Viper's momentum, they need to make sure that Orton keeps being the biggest sadistic psycho in the company.

On this occasion, WWE could switch things up by having Randy Orton target these legends in a slower manner and have the likes of Christian and Shawn Michaels go through "hell" week in and week out.