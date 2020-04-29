5 former Intercontinental Champions who never won the WWE Championship

Scott Hall and Cody Rhodes never held the WWE Championship

In the year 1963, the first WWE Champion was crowned in the form of Buddy Rogers and since then legendary names like 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels have all had their fair share of success with the WWE Championship.

While these aforementioned names have already established their place in the history books as some of the significant names to have stepped foot in the wrestling world, there is also a lot more to the list of Superstars who deserved to win the title but never did.

A world champion is recognized by a Superstar's in-ring skills, the one with the best promo skills, as well as, someone who is no stranger to carrying himself with a confident demeanor even without a world title wrapped around his waist or shoulder.

Throughout the years, we've come across several Superstars as such who have had the pleasure of holding the prestigious WWE Intercontinental Championship, a title which is generally known as the stepping stone to stardom. However, for some of the names on this list, that wasn't the case to be.

With that being said, in this list, we will take a look at 5 former WWE Superstars who had the prestige of holding the Intercontinental Championship but missed out on a world title reign in the WWE.

#5 Ricky Steamboat

It has been well over two decades since Ricky Steamboat retired from professional wrestling and from in-ring competition. However, during the prime stages of his career, 'The Dragon' was arguably one of the most versatile wrestlers to have graced his presence inside the squared circle.

Steamboat's iconic WrestleMania 3 match against Randy Savage is still regarded as one of the best bouts witnessed at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'. Despite being one of the few wrestlers to have wrestled most of his career as a babyface, Steamboat was never booked to win the WWF CHampionship in his career.

'The Dragon' has held the WWE Intercontinental Championship on just one occasion, however, his influence in the pro wrestling world saw him get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2009.