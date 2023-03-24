"5 star classic" – Fans believe Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's biggest challenge will be at WWE SummerSlam 2023 against former rivals

The reunion between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn made the WWE Universe emotional and the two are set to face The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39. However, fans feel the duo's biggest challenge will be the reunited DIY in the near future and possibly at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Last year, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa made their way to the main roster but did not intervene in each other's journeys on the red brand. Gargano recently revealed that as long as he and Blackheart are in the same company, the two will reunite at some point.

Fans believe that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's biggest challenge once they defeat The Usos will be the reunited DIY on the main roster. The WWE Universe believes a possible match between the two teams could happen at SummerSlam 2023 for the titles.

However, the fan theory is quite farfetched at this time as the Canadian duo is yet to face and defeat The Usos at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if DIY reunites and faces the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2023.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have feuded or teamed up in WWE at WrestleMania 32, 34, 37, and 39

In 2016, both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were on the main roster and continued their feud from the developmental brand. The two were in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship which was won by Zack Ryder.

In 2018, Zayn and Owens teamed up and feuded with the authority figure on the blue brand. The two faced Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan in a tag team match at WrestleMania 34 and lost.

In 2021, the Liberator and the Prizefighter once again feuded with each other on the blue brand. The two had a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 37 which was won by KO. After the match, he hit special guest Logan Paul with a stunner.

Earlier this month, the two stars finally reunited after months of feuding against each other. The two will face Jimmy and Jey Uso at WrestleMania 39 for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

