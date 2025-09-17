5-time WWE champion finally returns to TV after nearly 3 years

A veteran performer made his first WWE TV appearance in close to three years at this week's NXT: Homecoming special that emanated from Full Sail University. Bobby Roode was among the several stars who made cameos at the show.The Homecoming special featured numerous high-profile names from NXT's past, making their presence felt. Triple H, who was the head booker for the brand before Shawn Michaels took over, opened the show alongside his successor and friend.Apart from that, the likes of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and more were also in attendance at the event. Bobby Roode, who's a former NXT, United States, and three-time Tag Team Champion, also showed up in a backstage segment with Charlie Dempsey, Wren Sinclair, and Joe Hendry. Check it out below:Roode stepped back from in-ring competition in September 2022 and has since then transitioned into the role of a producer behind the scenes in WWE.Bobby Roode on his coaching role in WWELast year, in a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Bobby Roode disclosed that he had talks about becoming a coach in WWE as early as 2016 when he signed with the company. Roode added that Triple H had personally asked about assuming a backstage role down the line and that he was receptive to it from the beginning.&quot;I mean, it's like I said, that was kind of like the game plan. When I came to WWE, I had my conversation with Triple H, before coming to NXT. And at that time, I was almost 40. So I remember him, I was on a three-way call with him and Matt Bloom and I remember him asking me, like, what do you want to do? Do you want to be a coach? And I'm like, Well, maybe one day, like, that's my goal, but I feel like I have a lot left in the tank.&quot;Roode has also made it clear that he's more than content with his in-ring career and that he has little aspiration to lace up his wrestling boots again.