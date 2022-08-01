5-time champion shares laugh emoji after Seth Rollins calls Becky Lynch "greatest to ever do it"

Multi-time women's champion Bayley couldn't help but laugh over Seth Rollins calling Becky Lynch "the greatest to ever do it."

At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair opened the show to compete for the RAW Women's Championship in a match that lasted about 15 minutes. In the end, The EST of WWE managed to pick up a big win over Lynch to retain her RAW Women's Title.

Following the contest, Lynch turned babyface to a loud pop from the crowd and stood alongside Belair to confront a returning Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO Sky (f.k.a. Io Shirai).

Lynch's husband and fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins took to Twitter soon after and heaped massive praise on her. Rollins called Big Time Becks "the greatest to ever do it."

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley noticed The Visionary's tweet and reacted to it with a laughing emoji.

How did fans react to Bayley's response to Seth Rollins?

The Role Model's tweet received a variety of responses from the WWE Universe. While some supported her sentiments, others weren't thrilled with her reaction to Rollins' tweet.

With Bayley's return to the company after more than a year out with injury, the possibilities for who she could face are endless. One intriguing feud could be with Big Time Becks, with the two women coming face-to-face last night at SummerSlam.

The last time Lynch and Bayley faced off in singles competition was way back in April 2019. On the April 30, 2019, episode of WWE SmackDown, the two stars squared off, with The Man picking up a big win over The Role Model.

As for Rollins, he may not be happy with Bayley making fun of his comments about Lynch. It would be interesting to see what he has to say in response to Bayley's tweet.

