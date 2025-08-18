5-time Intercontinental Champion admits he wants to face Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns in dream matches

A five-time Intercontinental Champion who hasn't really crossed paths with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns admitted that he wants to face them both in dream matches.That legend is none other than Jeff Hardy, who is currently a part of TNA's roster. He hasn't been signed to WWE for a few years now, although he is an icon of the Stamford-based promotion who many expect to be inducted, along with his brother, Matt Hardy, into the Hall of Fame. Hardy has only crossed paths with Cody Rhodes in different battle royal matches in 2007 &amp; 2008, and he has faced Reigns in a six-man tag team match in a live event in 2021.On an appearance on the Outside The Ring podcast, the former five-time Intercontinental Champion, Jeff Hardy, named Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, among other stars from AEW, as his dream opponents:&quot;MJF, Orange Cassidy, Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes actually would be incredible because he’s the biggest wrestler on planet Earth as we speak.” [H/T: ITR Wrestling]An ex-WWE star claimed he could beat Roman Reigns (and Brock Lesnar) in a Street FightA former WWE Superstar isn't doing favors in the eyes of fans, many of whom believe he has already burned his bridge with the Stamford-based promotion after making multiple comments against top superstars like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and now the OTC as well.In an interview with TMZ, Matt Riddle said that he was asked to say mean things, and so he said that he could lose to Roman Reigns in a WWE ring, but that wouldn't be the case in a real-life street fight or Cage Match.&quot;You know, Roman [Reigns], they asked me to talk crap about Roman. I told everybody, 'Hey, he might beat me in the ring, but if we were in the cage or street. I would beat the hell out of him.' And he knows that I know that, and everybody knows that, and Roman got upset about that,&quot; Riddle said. Riddle previously accused Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn of being difficult to work with, as he wouldn't be able to get a single word in when they were breaking down matches. He went on to state that even though Sheamus is a notoriously hard-hitter in the ring, he would much rather deal with that than work with Owens or Zayn.Kevin Owens was honest in his response, stating that Matt Riddle had incredible opportunities handed to him, but he messed them up due to his poor choices and attitude.