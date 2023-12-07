6-time Intercontinental Champion set to make first wrestling-related appearance post-WWE

WWE is set to host its final premium live event of the year for the developmental brand with the return of NXT Deadline. Meanwhile, a former 6-time Intercontinental Champion's first wrestling-related appearance was announced after his release from the promotion.

Earlier this year, Dolph Ziggler was released from the promotion after spending nearly two decades. The Showoff has done it all during his time with the promotion on WWE's main roster as he captured every possible title in his division except for the Universal Championship.

Fans are excited to see where the former World Heavyweight Champion lands after the end of his no-compete clause. Today, MCW Pro Wrestling announced that Dolph Ziggler will be present at MCW Fan Jam 2, which will take place in February 2024. Check it out:

"MCW Fan Jam 2" kicks off the day from 12 PM to 4 PM, featuring an impressive lineup of wrestling superstars including former #WWE stars @SuperKingOfBrosnMatt Riddle andn@HeelZiggler Nick Nemeth, known as "FKA Dolph Ziggler." This fan-centric event offers meet-and-greet sessions, autograph opportunities, and more, making it an unforgettable experience for wrestling enthusiasts of all ages."

Matt Riddle is also scheduled for the event. This will be Ziggler's first wrestling-related fan event, as he has previously done a few stand-up gigs with his brother and was spotted backstage during AEW Dynamite.

Dolph Ziggler reveals that his WWE career's greatest moment was a last-minute decision

Dolph Ziggler's career was filled with several memorable moments, whether defeating The Authority at WWE Survivor Series 2014 or capturing the Intercontinental Championship from The Miz at WWE No Mercy 2016.

Speaking to PWInsider during a Q&A, Ziggler revealed that his Money in the Bank cash-in against Alberto Del Rio was a last-minute decision made by Vince McMahon. Check it out:

"The Night after Mania 29 cash in was a career highlight and said that the decision was made only a few hours before it happened. He was sitting in gorilla with the briefcase unsolicited for the Cena/Rock main event in case Vince wanted him to cash in and that gave Vince the idea to do it on Raw the next night." [H/T - PWInsider]

It will be interesting to see if the former United States Champion joins AEW in the coming year.

