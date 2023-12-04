Dolph Ziggler claims one of the greatest WWE moments was a last minute decision; details the process

Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has revealed one of his career highlights was a last-minute decision.

The veteran was released from the company in September following WWE's merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor. The merger brought about many releases from the main roster and NXT. Dolph Ziggler, Riddick Moss, Emma, Elias, Mustafa Ali, and Shelton Benjamin were some notable names released from the company.

Dolph Ziggler was part of a Q&A session at Galaxycon in Columbus, Ohio. PWInsider has provided some notes from the Q&A session, and Ziggler made an interesting admission about one of his career highlights. The Showoff stated that his decision to cash in on Alberto Del Rio on the RAW after WrestleMania 29 was a last-minute call.

The former champion noted that he decided to sit with his Money in the Bank briefcase in guerilla position during the main event between The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 29 just in case Vince McMahon wanted him to cash in.

Ziggler added that the decision to sit in guerilla position gave Vince McMahon the idea to have him cash in on RAW.

WWE veteran believes Dolph Ziggler should have replaced Adam Pearce

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Dolph Ziggler should have replaced Adam Pearce as an authority figure.

It was recently reported that Adam Pearce has been given a promotion behind the scenes as well as on camera. Pearce now serves as the official General Manager of RAW and is in healthy competition with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. The two authority figures competed to sign Randy Orton this past Friday night on SmackDown.

However, The Viper opted to sign with the blue brand so he could go after The Bloodline for taking him out last year. Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo suggested that Ziggler should have been made an authority figure in the company instead of being released.

"If I'm in that meeting [about WWE releases], whoever's in there, [Bruce] Prichard and Vince [McMahon] – I know those two are definitely in that meeting – and they're going through that list, I swear to God, bro, if Dolph Ziggler is on that list and I'm a creative guy and I'm in that meeting, I'm gonna say, 'You mean to tell me that Dolph Ziggler would not make a better Adam Pearce?' Seriously, bro?" Russo stated. [From 31:30 – 32:02]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 has claimed that Ziggler could be getting ready for the best run of his career. It will be interesting to see what the veteran has in store for fans following his WWE exit.

What is your favorite moment of Ziggler's WWE career? Sound off in the comments section below.