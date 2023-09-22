"I pray this ain't the end", "NO LONGER A 'WHAT IF'" - Dream Dolph Ziggler matches following WWE release leaves fans salivating

Fans were left salivating at the prospect of dream Dolph Ziggler matches following his release from WWE.

Ziggler joined WWE in 2004 and made his RAW television debut on September 25, 2005. However, he became famous in 2008 when he turned heel in a backstage segment.

The star then went on to win numerous titles during his 19-year career in WWE, including the World Heavyweight Championship twice, the United States Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship six times and the Tag Team Championship four times.

WWE have recently released several superstars and Dolph Ziggler was one of them. After this news, fans have started to dream about different opponents who can face the former Intercontinental Champion.

One fan took to Twitter to tease a possible clash between Ziggler and AEW's Kenny Omega. They wrote that they would want to see it happen as it would be awesome to watch.

You can check out the tweet below:

"This match would be awesome and you can't tell me otherwise," the fan wrote on Twitter.

Fans were quick to notice the post and started suggesting their thoughts for a dream match involving Dolph Ziggler.

One fan believes the former United States Champion has an incredible opportunity to prove what he is capable of by signing for AEW.

Another fan wrote that he should sign with AEW and prayed it wasn't the end of his wrestling career.

A fan believes there is endless potential now that Ziggler is no longer with WWE.

One fan wants to see Ziggler going against Bryan Danielson for one last match.

This fan wants to see MJF in a feud against the former World Heavyweight Champion.

One Twitter user wants to see him go against Will Ospreay.

Big E sent a message to Dolph Ziggler after his WWE release

WWE Superstar Big E took to Twitter after learning that Ziggler had been released from the Stamford-based promotion.

The New Day member wrote that he was fortunate enough to start his career on the main roster alongside the former Intercontinental Champion and thanked Ziggler for everything he had done for him.

"I was so immensely fortunate to start my time on the main roster next to [Dolph Ziggler]. I learned so many lessons about this craft by watching and listening. One of the smoothest workers I’ve ever been in the ring with. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, Zig Man," wrote Big E.

Some fans believe Dolph Ziggler will not continue his wrestling career in order to pursue standup comedy. Let's see what The Showoff has planned for his future.

