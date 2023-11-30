5-time WWE champion "over-delivered on expectations" but failed due to one important reason, according to Eric Biscoff

Eric Bischoff is one of the biggest names in WWE and the wrestling world. He has a keen eye for talent and recently spoke about a superstar who could have made it big had it not been due to one important aspect of his presentation.

The former RAW General Manager initially made it big as part of WCW. He then moved on to WWE, where he worked for several years.

Bischoff spoke about former WWE Superstar Billy Kidman on an episode of 83 Weeks. According to Biscoff, Kidman could not cut a convincing promo. However, his in-ring skills were second to none.

"Billy Kidman was so good in the ring," Eric Biscoff said. "Almost every single time he was in the ring, he over-delivered on expectations... Versatile as well. He could work with Kaz Hayashi. He could work with Rey Mysterio. He could also work with a green talent and really bring out the best in a green talent, much like Ric Flair became legendary for... Billy wasn't at the Ric Flair level but he was one of those people that was capable of wrestling with almost anybody."

The former RAW General Manager added that his wrestling gear was the main thing that let him down in WWE. Working in a pair of jeans and a tank top couldn’t help him become a big star.

"I think that did a disservice to Bill. I think if Billy would've been presented more like a star and less like the guy that changes your oil at Jiffy Lube, might've had an impact on Billy as well," Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Expand Tweet

Kidman won the Cruiserweight Championship four times in his career and once took home the WWE Tag Team Championship with Paul London. However, his presentation may have been a major reason he couldn’t make it big in the company.

WWE is giving Dragon Lee a chance to prove himself

Dragon Lee joined WWE in late 2022 and began his journey in 2023. He started in NXT and put on some great performances that turned many heads.

After some big matches in NXT, Lee was fast-tracked to the main roster, where he started rubbing shoulders with some top talent. His excellent performances have made him one of the best cruiserweight stars on the roster.

He replaced Carlito in a match against Santos Escobar at Survivor Series: WarGames. It was great to watch the young star perform on a big-four premium live event so early in his career.

The future looks bright for Dragon Lee, and he could become an asset for the company if used correctly.

Were you a big fan of Billy Kidman back in the day? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes