5-time WWE champion teases joining Bobby Lashley's faction on SmackDown

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Cedric Alexander recently teased joining Bobby Lashley's faction on WWE SmackDown.

Lashley recently aligned himself with The Street Profits on SmackDown, seemingly forming a new faction. Last night, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford failed to defeat LWO despite Lashley's interference behind the referee's back.

Dawkins seemed hesitant to take advantage of The Almighty's attack on Rey Mysterio, which seemingly cost him the bout as The Master of the 619 pinned him to earn the victory for his team.

After the match, Lashley was furious with The Street Profits. He asked them to return the suits, watches, and everything, telling them, "If you can't pull the trigger, you can sit in catering, and I'll go find somebody that can."

Cedric Alexander later took to Twitter to tease joining Lashley's group, stating that he would not have hesitated to "pull the trigger."

"I wouldn't have hesitated," he wrote.

Will Cedric Alexander reunite with Bobby Lashley in WWE?

Cedric Alexander has been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company since 2016. In 2020, he joined Bobby Lashley's former stable, The Hurt Business, on Monday Night RAW. While with the group, he held the RAW Tag Team Titles alongside Shelton Benjamin. However, the five-time champion was kicked out of the faction in late 2021.

In an interview with WMBD News last year, Lashley expressed his desire to reunite with his former Hurt Business teammates.

"It was a cool, it was a very cool time of wrestling. And we’re fighting for it. We’re fighting for it, trust me. Hopefully, sometime you’ll see it back together," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

While Shelton Benjamin recently got released, Alexander is apparently interested in joining forces again with The All Mighty.

