5-time WWE Intercontinental Champion announces he is returning to RAW

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Jan 18, 2025 04:07 GMT
The upcoming RAW on Netflix will be interesting (Image Credits: WWE on YouTube)
The upcoming RAW on Netflix will be interesting (Image Credits: WWE on YouTube)

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion announced he will return to RAW on Netflix during SmackDown last night. Wade Barrett will replace Pat McAfee next Monday.

The former NFL punter will take time off from his RAW commentary duties to return to ESPN to cover the CFP National Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20. ESPN recently issued a press release to confirm his involvement.

Since then, fans have been speculating if John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) would fill in for Pat McAfee since the WWE Hall of Famer has been advertised to appear on the third episode of RAW on Netflix in Dallas.

Corey Graves' name was also thrown around as a potential replacement, but his future hangs in the balance after he aired his frustration publicly over his position in the company.

However, five-time Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett announced on SmackDown that he will call the show alongside Michael Cole next Monday.

The British star bid goodbye to Monday Night RAW on the final episode on the USA Network on December 31, 2024. He and Joe Tessitore were drafted to SmackDown immediately after.

Are you excited to see the former Nexus leader return to Monday Night RAW commentary? Sound off using the discuss button.

