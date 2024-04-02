5-time WWE World Champion hypes up Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 quest

Former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson has expressed a desire to see Cody Rhodes finish his story at WrestleMania 40. Bryan is currently signed to Tony Khan's AEW.

He was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2009 to 2021. Danielson's journey to the top of WWE has a stark resemblance. The former champion had to undergo countless hardships to earn a main event spot at WrestleMania. He did so by defeating Triple H at WrestleMania 30 to earn a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The 42-year-old star triumphed over Randy Orton and Batista in a thrilling match to finally capture the title. A decade later, Cody Rhodes is seemingly on the same path as Bryan Danielson to finally win his first WWE Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Last year, the 38-year-old star failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief because of interference from The Bloodline members.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the AEW star mentioned he was proud of how far The American Nightmare has come. Danielson also revealed his reaction after Cody lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

"I am really proud of Cody! What he’s doing is really special. I texted Cody last year, just saying I was so proud of him and congratulations! Then the finish happened, and I was so mad!" said Danielson. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE RAW after The Rock's brutal assault

During last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson unleashed a brutal attack on The American Nightmare. The Final Boss dropped several F-bombs during the segment as the action spilled into the parking lot.

On this week's RAW, Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa ended in No Contest after Jimmy Uso and The Final Boss interfered.

Before Johnson could lay waste to Rollins, Cody returned to leave everyone shocked. The 38-year-old star took out The Great One before Roman Reigns came to the rescue of his cousin.

The Bloodline members once again stood tall over the two RAW Superstars and sent them a strong warning ahead of their tag team showdown on The Grandest Stage of Them All.