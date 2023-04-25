50-year-old former champion addresses the possibility of returning to WWE

Former World Tag Team Champion Rob Conway recently disclosed that he has considered returning to WWE in a new role.

Conway started competing in the Stamford-based company in 2000. About three years later, he became a member of La Résistance alongside Rene Dupree and Sylvain Grenier. Over the next four years, the 50-year-old competed on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown before getting released from his contract in May 2007. Nearly 11 years later, Conway briefly returned to the company as a guest trainer at the Performance Center.

During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, Conway spoke about the possibility of him returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

"Yeah, I considered going back as a producer or coach but I couldn't wrestle four nights a week anymore. And I'm used to being in my own bed every night, you know. So, when you're on the road and you're home for a few days, you're like going stir crazy, you're ready to go. But I've been so used to only working, you know, on the weekends here and there that the idea of being away from home four nights a week just, I mean, doesn't really appeal," he said. [1:22:04 - 1:22:39]

Rob Conway disclosed another reason why he doesn't want to return to WWE as a performer

While not wanting to go on the road is seemingly the main reason Rob Conway is not interested in returning to the Stamford-based company as a full-time in-ring performer, the former Tag Team Champion also disclosed another reason in his interview with Cafe de Rene.

The 50-year-old believes he would have nothing in common with the current WWE Superstars.

"The other thing too, like you might really like the guys in the locker room but when you get older, you don't really have as much in common with them. I used to look forward to going to the shows to see my friends and stuff. You know, now I go to the shows and these guys are so young and they haven't been anywhere yet. They might be like hungry and stuff but I've still don't have that same rapport, like I'm 50 years old, Wikipedia says I'm 48 but I'm 50 years old. So, a lot of these guys could be my kid," Conway added. [1:22:40 - 1:23:24]

