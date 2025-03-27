50-year-old former WWE Superstar sends a message to The Usos after their reunion on RAW

The Usos reunited after more than a year on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions received a message from Shane Helms, also known as The Hurricane.

Helms is signed to WWE under a Legends contract and is also working as a backstage producer. During his time as an active in-ring performer for the company, Helms won the Cruiserweight Championship twice and also held the World Tag Team Championships twice, once with Kane and once with Rosey.

WWE posted a video of Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vibing and dancing during their entrance on Monday Night RAW. Reacting to the video, Helms sent a two-word message to the popular duo.

"My dudes!! 🙌🙌" wrote Helms.

Check out a screengrab of Helms' Instagram comment:

Sam Roberts had predicted that The Usos wouldn't reunite in WWE anytime soon

Sam Roberts previously claimed that The Usos wouldn't reunite, as Jey Uso has been doing well as a singles superstar.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated that if Jey becomes the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41, his brother should join him for the celebrations. He said:

"And as for Jimmy Uso, you know, I don't know. No, I think Jey has been doing this all on his own so far. I think that's what the fight should be. Now, if Jey beats Gunther, I think Jimmy should be there to celebrate with him. But, no, I wasn't thinking The Usos are going to team back up because also, if The Usos start teaming back up on the road to Jey becoming World Heavyweight Champion, potentially, then you're kind of taking the steam out of Jey becoming the World Heavyweight Champion by giving us The Usos again."

Jimmy and Jey Uso are likely to go their separate directions once again. The brothers are expected to continue their singles career on RAW and SmackDown.

