The Usos won't get back together; Jimmy Uso unlikely to get involved at WrestleMania, says WWE analyst

It's been a while since The Usos have worked together in WWE. Backstage analyst Sam Roberts recently addressed the possibility of Jimmy and Jey getting back together on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Jey Uso has been fighting his own battles ahead of his WrestleMania 41 match against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The Yeet Master has been involved in a mini-feud with A-Town Down Under for the past several weeks.

Jey defeated Grayson Waller in a singles match last week on RAW. The OG Bloodline member continued his winning streak last night when he squashed Austin Theory in mere seconds.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts was asked by a fan why Ludwig Kaiser hasn't been inserted into the feud. The wrestling analyst recalled the time when Gunther told Kaiser not to get involved in his business, which explains why the Imperium hasn't been working together lately.

Ad

Trending

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther separated a while back. Not really. I didn't think that would happen at all. I think this is Jey's [Uso] fight to fight. And I think like Gunther sent Ludwig Kaiser on his way a long time ago. Gunther specifically said, 'Go find your own way.' If Gunther then brings Ludwig Kaiser back in, it's like, why did you say that before? Everything counts. So, I mean, you can't expect Ludwig Kaiser to be involved in Gunther's business anymore," Roberts said.

Ad

Roberts also said he doesn't see The Usos reuniting anytime soon, as it would take the spotlight away from The Yeet Master as a singles competitor.

"And as for Jimmy Uso, you know, I don't know. No, I think Jey has been doing this all on his own so far. I think that's what the fight should be. Now, if Jey beats Gunther, I think Jimmy should be there to celebrate with him. But no, I wasn't thinking The Usos are going to team back up because also, if The Usos start teaming back up on the road to Jey becoming World Heavyweight Champion, potentially, then you're kind of taking the steam out of Jey becoming the World Heavyweight Champion by giving us The Usos again." (From 1:26:32 to 1:27:37)

Ad

Check out the full episode below:

Ad

Jey Uso faces an uphill challenge on WWE RAW next week

The feud between Jey Uso and A-Town Down Under seems far from over.

WWE announced a tag team match pitting Jey Uso and a mystery partner against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller for next week's RAW in Glasgow, Scotland.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey is seemingly short of friends on WWE RAW. The Alpha Academy could offer their support, but Gunther remains a thorn in their side. Could Jimmy Uso make a one-time RAW appearance and reunite with Jey? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from this article in your publication, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback