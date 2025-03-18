WWE officially announces Jey Uso's mystery partner match for RAW

Last night on WWE RAW, Jey Uso completed. He defeated Austin Theory just a week after his victory over Grayson Waller. However, he is now set to face both of them, as WWE has announced a tag team match featuring a mystery partner.

The Main Event will be in action next week on RAW and will be teaming up with a mystery partner. The coming episode of the red brand is scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland.

Jey is the favorite heading into the match, but victory will indeed hinge on who his mystery partner is. After all, A-Town Down Under is a crafty tag team and will surely have a trick or two up their sleeve.

Considering the match is happening in Scotland, speculation is that WWE could have a hometown hero serve as Uso's partner. So, it will be interesting to see who Triple H and Co. have penciled in for the show.

Either way, the WWE Universe in Glasgow should be ready to do a lot of Yeeting with Jey Uso.

Joe Hendry has hinted at being Jey Uso's partner for next week's RAW

As mentioned earlier, WWE might pick a hometown hero to partner up with Jey Uso for next week. Although he isn't from Glasgow, many fans think that Joe Hendry will be the mystery partner.

Undoubtedly, Joe Hendry's return to WWE would lead to a huge pop. In fact, Hendry himself seems to have hinted at this possibility. Taking to X shortly after next week's match was announced, the TNA World Champion tweeted out the classic image of himself and captioned it with his iconic catchphrase.

At the end of the day, he could just be messing around, but he would be a welcome surprise for next week's episode. At this point, though, only time will tell if he appears.

