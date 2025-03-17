World Champion hints at WWE return to help Jey Uso on RAW

Jey Uso will compete in a major WWE tag team match on next week's RAW alongside a mystery partner. Following the Monday night show in Brussels, Belgium, a reigning World Champion teased that he might "appear" to lend a hand to The YEET Master.

The March 17 edition of the red brand show saw the Samoan star in action against Austin Theory in a singles match. In a surprising turn of events, Jey Uso swiftly defeated the former United States Champion in a match that barely lasted about 30 seconds. As commentator Corey Graves pointed out, even Main Event Jey's entrance lasted longer than the contest itself.

This resulted in an angry Grayson Waller challenging Jey Uso. The Aussie demanded that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion find a mystery partner to take on A-Town Down Under during the March 24 episode of RAW in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shortly after, on X (formerly Twitter), TNA World Champion Joe Hendry posted a photo, accompanied by his signature catchphrase. The Prestigious One strongly suggested he might appear as Jey Uso's mystery partner on next week's flagship show.

"Say His Name and He Appears 👏 👏," he wrote.

Check out Hendry's tweet below:

Following the match, Gunther attacked Jey Uso from behind again, trying to choke him. But Jey Uso fought back, taking down The Ring General and sending a clear message before their WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

