There’s only one man who can help Jey Uso even the odds against Gunther and Co. at WWE WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso will compete in the most important match of his WWE career at WrestleMania 41 against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the Yeet Master doesn't have only one opponent in hand. He might face the likes of Ludwig Kaiser and now Grayson Waller and Austin Theory as obstructions in his path to becoming the World Champion at 'Mania.

Jey defeated Grayson Waller on RAW this week but was attacked by Austin Theory after the match. Although he also took out Theory, Jey Uso couldn't save himself from Gunther's attack from behind. Therefore, The Ring General may ask the A-Town Down Under and his mate Ludwig Kaiser to have his back at Mania.

Under these circumstances, only one man can help The Yeet Master against The Ring General and his men. It's his brother, Jimmy Uso. Although the two feuded against each other at 'Mania last year, things got sorted between them later.

Jey Uso can ask Jimmy to have his back at WrestleMania 41

Only Jimmy Uso can come out to save Jey Uso because Sami Zayn is out and injured and probably will not be there at Mania this year. On the other hand, Roman Reigns hasn't shown interest in Jey's match against Gunther, so he would also not come out.

Moreover, Jey has also maintained a distance from his OG Bloodline family post Survivor Series: WarGames. He has mostly concentrated on his singles run, and winning the Rumble match was part of his plan.

Jimmy Uso once prevented Jey Uso from winning the Undisputed WWE Championship

Jimmy Uso can also come out to help Jey because that would be his way of correcting the wrongs he has done against his brother. Two years ago, at SummerSlam 2023, Jimmy betrayed Jey during Jey's title match against Roman Reigns.

Jimmy shockingly pulled Jey as he was about to pin Reigns for the title. He can correct his mistake by helping Jey win the title against Gunther this time.

Jey's father, Rikishi, can also return at WrestleMania 41

Not just Jimmy Uso, we might see their father and WWE legend, Rikishi, come out to help Jey against Gunther's men. The Hall of Famer has been over the moon since Jey's Royal Rumble victory and is eagerly waiting for his son to win the gold.

The Hall of Famer hasn't shown up in the promotion in the last five years. So, WrestleMania 41 can be where he and his son, Jimmy, come out to help Jey secure his maiden World Heavyweight Championship victory.

