50-year-old WWE legend should be Penta's first opponent if he turns heel in the future, believes popular celebrity

Popular celebrity and rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr. recently made a bold prediction about the brand-new WWE Superstar Penta. He suggested that if the luchador were to turn heel in the future, a showdown with Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio would be a compelling storyline.

On the January 13, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW, Pentagon Jr. went one-on-one against Chad Gable. After a thrilling contest showcasing both high-flying maneuvers and impressive technical skills, the former TNA World Champion defeated Master Gable.

On a recent episode of the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, co-host TJ Jefferson discussed the possibility of a heel turn for Penta El Zero Miedo and suggested that a darker persona would elevate his character. Adding to Jefferson's comments, O'Shea Jackson Jr. predicted that this turn would inevitably culminate in a high-profile feud with 50-year-old WWE legend Rey Mysterio.

"But when that heel turn does come and he [Penta] goes a little bit darker, man, that's going to be a whole another something else right there," said TJ Jefferson. "You know who it's going to be against, Rey [Mysterio]," responded Jackson Jr. [From 16:22 to 16:32]

You can watch the full episode below:

O'Shea Jackson Jr. comments on Penta's promo on WWE RAW

Following his victory over Chad Gable on the red brand, Pentagon Jr. cut his first-ever promo in the Stamford-based promotion. The former AEW star thanked fans for their unwavering support throughout his entire pro wrestling journey, ultimately leading him to his new home in WWE.

During the same episode of the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, O'Shea Jackson praised Penta's emotional promo on this week's RAW, acknowledged his genuine happiness, and recognized the significant opportunity it represents for his career.

"That promo after; he was so happy. You can feel it; you can feel it through television. So, we were already fans before. Obviously, you have to recognize what type of opportunity this means for him to be able to wrestle in front of the millions and millions of WWE fans out there. So much power to you, Penta!" he said.

Fans will have to wait and see if a one-on-one match between Rey Mysterio and Penta ever materializes in the Stamford-based promotion.

