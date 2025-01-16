"Much power to you" - Popular celebrity reflects on Penta's promo during his WWE debut on RAW

Penta officially made his WWE debut on this week's Monday Night RAW. Following his first in-ring match in the Stamford-based promotion, popular actor and rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr. shared his perspective on Pentagon Jr.'s deeply emotional promo.

The 39-year-old luchador squared off with Chad Gable in the January 13, 2025, episode of RAW. The American Made leader and Penta delivered stellar performances before the latter emerged victorious with a breathtaking Mexican Destroyer and Penta Driver.

After defeating Gable, the former AEW star delivered an emotional promo. Penta El Zero Miedo expressed gratitude to his fans, acknowledging the support he received from Mexico and Latin America. He then declared the arrival of a new era in WWE, calling it the "Penta Era" and asserting his fearless approach to the sport.

On the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, O'Shea Jackson Jr. praised the former TNA World Champion's performance on Monday Night RAW and highlighted the genuine happiness he displayed during his post-match promo. The 33-year-old celebrity appreciated the massive opportunity this debut presented for Penta to reach millions of fans worldwide.

"That promo after; he was so happy. You can feel it; you can feel it through television. So, we were already fans before, obviously, you have to recognize what type of opportunity this means for him to be able to wrestle in front of the millions and millions of WWE fans out there. So much power to you, Penta!" Jackson Jr. said. [From 15:27 to 15:57]

Check out the full episode below:

Major WWE star has a chilling welcome message for Penta

One notable star who has been absent from television since the 2024 Men's Survivor Series WarGames Match is Bronson Reed. He playfully claimed to be present at RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, "in spirit."

Taking to X (FKA Twitter), The King of Monsters sent a chilling and far-from-friendly welcome message to Cero Miedo following the latter's big win on this week's red brand show.

"Welcome, PENTA. Just know, you're in the splash zone now. Il'l reserve a TSUNAMI for your La Parka lookin a**!!!" he wrote.

Check out Bronson Reed's post here

Screenshot of Bronson Reed's post from his X account.

The wrestling world has to wait and see which WWE Superstar will challenge Penta next.

Please credit No-Contest Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

