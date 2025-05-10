51-year-old star says he will never accept WWE's invitation for Hall of Fame induction 

Finding a place in the WWE Hall of Fame is considered by many as the pinnacle of success one could achieve in the wrestling business. However, veteran performer Jonathan Coachman has no interest in being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Coachman has had a couple of stints in the Stamford-based promotion, where he served in various roles. His first tenure from 1999-2008 saw him rise from a backstage interviewer to becoming an assistant to Eric Bischoff to eventually assuming the role of an on-screen General Manager. He later returned to WWE in 2018 as a commentator for RAW before leaving the company again in 2021.

Though he's had a fairly successful career in the global juggernaut, Jonathan Coachman has made it clear that he has no interest in going into the WWE Hall of Fame. On a recent episode of the Behind the Turnbuckle podcast, Coachman explained that the promotion didn't have much respect for the Hall of Fame and inducted people just for the sake of putting up a show.

“People have asked me, ‘Coach, would you accept a Hall of Fame nomination?’ And I said, ‘First of all, there’s not a brick-and-mortar Hall of Fame. It’s just a made-up night, uh, on a Friday night.’ It’s in our heart, folks. I know. But then I say, look at some of the people that have been inducted without naming names because I do feel like I don’t want to disrespect the guys," said Coachman.

Furthermore, Coachman said that the WWE was "manipulating" by not being honest and that he wouldn't want to accept such an invitation.

"So, it’s almost like they’re still putting together a show in what should be just, you’ve earned it. Come out here. Congratulations. So, they’re even manipulating that, in my opinion. That’s why I don’t think I would ever accept it," added Coachman. (H/T - Ringside News)

The latest edition of WWE Hall of Fame saw several names being honored, with the promotion's Chief Content Officer Triple H being one of them.

Jonathan Coachman thinks WWE star Bayley is "washed"

Coachman, who rarely minces his words before sharing his opinions, recently stated that Bayley was no longer resourceful and that she was "washed." He went as far as to say that even if she were released, WWE wouldn't lose anything.

"Oh my God! You can't be serious. You cannot be serious. [Why keep bringing up Bayley?] That's my question. Bayley is done. She's washed up. She's boring. She's nothing. She's nothing anymore. What does she bring to the table? If you dropped Bayley off the roster today, what would we lose?" The Coach said.

Bayley is currently rumored to feud with Becky Lynch, who revealed herself as the one who took out The Role Model at WrestleMania 41.

