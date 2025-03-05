51-year-old veteran wants to join The Rock's potential faction in WWE: "Who's a better heel than me?"

John Cena recently turned heel to align with The Rock in WWE. A former World Wrestling Entertainment star has recently expressed his desire to join forces with the Leader of Cenation and The Final Boss.

Jonathan Coachman spent several years in the Stamford-based company, during which the former backstage interviewer had many memorable segments with The Rock. While the 51-year-old never wrestled The Final Boss, he shared the ring multiple times with Cena. The People's Champion's newest ally defeated The Coach in three matches on Monday Night RAW between 2006 and 2007.

While Coachman is no longer with WWE, he revealed on The Coach & Bro Show that he believes he should be part of The Final Boss' potential group if the 52-year-old legend ended up forming a faction:

"I feel like I should be part of Rock's group. If Rock's gonna put together a group for a corporate, who was more known with him than me? Who's a better heel than me, right? It's me," he said. [19:02 - 19:13]

Former WWE employee thinks Paul Heyman could align with The Rock

On an episode of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci discussed the alliance between The Rock and John Cena.

The former Floor Manager suggested Paul Heyman could betray his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, and join forces with The Final Boss and the Leader of Cenation:

"Hey guys, how would you like to see Wiseman take this over for Rock and he betrays Roman? He betrays Roman, 'I'm going to the winning side. I got two of the best. I've got f**king Cena and I've got Rock, what do you wanna do? I'm leading this charge.' The Wiseman, the greatest of all time in managers and thinking and everything. Rock goes to the best, right Coach? I'm not gonna be around. I'm gonna leave the business to The Wiseman," he said.

It would be interesting to see if The Rock will indeed form a new faction alongside Cena.

