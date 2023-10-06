51-year-old WWE veteran is a "big supporter" of Damian Priest

After last year's stinker WWE pulled with the Money in the Bank, Damian Priest has reinvigorated the contract from a legitimacy standpoint. He has all the makings to dethrone Seth Rollins - the top champion of RAW - and perhaps even Roman Reigns.

Along with a section of the viewers, Sean Waltman, formerly known as X-Pac of D-Generation X, is a fan of The Judgment Day star.

According to Watlman, Priest is worthy of becoming even a DX member. While speaking with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the Hall of Famer praised The Archer of Infamy and made it clear that he supports the latter's continued success:

"I’m a big supporter of Damian Priest. He’s been one of my draft picks, as Scott Hall used to say, since before he even got into the WWE. Especially after he got signed by them and started really putting in all the work. He’s got that Money in the Bank briefcase now. Anyways, he’d look sweet in nWo shirt on or DX." [H/T: Fightful]

Damian Priest earned his flowers in 2023 after standout WWE match

At present, he is the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion alongside fellow Judgment Day star Finn Balor. Before winning the titles and even the MITB, Priest worked a San Juan Street Fight with Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico. The match received rave reviews from viewers, who felt that it was one of the best bouts the company had to offer in 2023.

Despite losing the contest to the rapper, Priest's performance was widely praised by fans and even contemporaries. Drawing a comparison to Roman Reigns, who also took a while to make it big in the Stamford-based promotion and tap into his A-game, many believe despite his age, Damian Priest has a bright future.

