52-year-old Chavo Guerrero looks absolutely ripped [WATCH]

WWE veteran and third-generation star Chavo Guerrero recently shared a workout video in which he looks jacked.

After being a four-time Cruiserweight Champion, and a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion with the late Eddie Guerrero, he left the Stamford-based promotion in 2011.

The 52-year-old veteran shared a workout video on Instagram. It appears that Chavo Guerrero is not missing on hitting the weights. In the video, the former WWE Superstar is looking ripped.

"Getting that Pump in," he wrote.

Chavo Guerrero explained why he left WWE after a 10-year run

During an interview with INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Guerrero discussed why he departed World Wrestling Entertainment after a decade.

The 52-year-old mentioned that six months before the passing of Eddie Guerrero, the latter came to him and shared that he does not want to wrestle anymore.

“I remember before he passed, like six months before, I remember him coming to me and saying I don’t want to be here anymore. I said, 'Dude, drop out and do something else'. He got real mad, [and said] 'What am I going to do? What else am I going to do? This is what we do, we wrestle.' I said that it doesn’t matter, your family life is more important."

The former WWE star also revealed that his conversation with Latino Heat led him to shift his focus on family and leave the company when the time came.

"My kids at the time were 8 and 11 maybe, and I just didn’t want them growing up without a dad. I had already been on the road for 20 years. I didn’t want to get divorced. I didn’t want my kids to grow up without a dad. That’s kind of why I left," he added.

It remains to be seen if Chavo Guerrero will step inside the ring again and come out of retirement for one last run.

