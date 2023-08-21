52-year-old wrestling legend suffers serious injury at live event

A wrestling veteran suffered a severe injury at an independent show recently.

Tommy Dreamer is known to be one of the most extreme and toughest wrestlers in the world. Right from his days in ECW, Dreamer has shown a penchant to absorb massive amounts of pain.

Given that he has put himself in danger so many times, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Dreamer has also suffered his fair share of injuries. Even at the age of 52, he isn't afraid to put his body on the line, which resulted in yet another injury.

Tommy Dreamer took to Twitter to inform fans that he suffered a broken nose at an independent show. He also revealed that it was his fourth time suffering a broken nose, with the previous three being in ECW and WWE.

"4TH Broken nose 2 #ECW 1 #WWE 1 indies I [heart emoji] it"

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer reacted to RVD's AEW debut

Another wrestling legend, RVD, recently made an appearance in AEW and even challenged Jack Perry to a match for the FTW Championship. The former ECW Champion put on an impressive show and turned back the clock as he performed all of his greatest hits.

Even the fans reacted positively to the match as RVD received a huge pop for his performance. Despite his best effort and the support of the fans, RVD came up short against Jack Perry.

Tommy Dreamer reacted to his former colleague's AEW debut addressing the huge pop RVD got during his entrance.

"WOW HUGE POP WALK @TherealRVD @boy_myth_legend has NO FN CLUE what he is gonna go thru #AEWDynamite 200th #ECW," Dreamer tweeted

It is inspiring to see Dreamer still wrestling, even at the age of 52. It certainly shows the amount of love he has for this business.

What do you make of Tommy Dreamer's recent injury? Sound off in the comments section.

