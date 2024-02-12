52-year-old WWE star reacts to the WrestleMania 40 teaser video featuring Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and The Rock

WWE Superstar R-Truth has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following the memorable press conference in Las Vegas, WWE has released the WrestleMania 40 teaser video showcasing Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and The Rock.

R-Truth has now reacted to the teaser incorporating his 'Live, Laugh & Love' Judgment Day tagline.

"Live, Laugh & Love," R-Truth wrote.

The 52-year-old star is scheduled for a singles match against JD McDonagh on this week's edition of RAW.

Damian Priest talked about R-Truth's status at WWE Elimination Chamber

R-Truth's ongoing efforts to be a part of The Judgment Day have become a comedic highlight on Monday Night RAW every week.

In a recent conversation with Craig O'Donoghue of The West Australian, Damian Priest was questioned about R-Truth accompanying the members of The Judgment Day to the Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia. The Senor Money in the Bank holder admitted that he himself was unsure about Truth's status.

He also acknowledged fans' excitement over the ongoing dynamic between R-Truth and Judgment Day.

"Who knows where Truth is going? I don't know if he's going to Australia, or Japan, who knows where he's going to end up if he gets on a plane. No, it's another one of those crazy things that by accident, we just have a dynamic that the people have been going crazy about. And who would have thought R-Truth with Judgment Day, makes no sense whatsoever," Damian Priest said.

The highly anticipated event will see significant participation from The Judgment Day members. Damian Priest and Finn Balor are slated to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. Meanwhile, the home-favorite Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax.

