53-year-old blames WWE creative for Carlito's departure

A wrestling legend blamed WWE's creative for Carlito's contract not being renewed. The 46-year-old revealed yesterday on social media that he had been informed the company will not be renewing his contract, which expires in two weeks.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the 53-year-old blasted the company's creative team for not booking Carlito correctly. The former WWE star noted that the promotion didn't allow the veteran to do anything that made him popular during his return.

"So you’ve literally neutered the character. Made him a guy that just basically took finishes and bumps for people, which is fine—but then you’re not going to renew the contract when it’s your fault. Once again—’creative has nothing for you.’ You’re not getting over. These, you know, whatever kind of gaslighting you want to put in front of a talent," said Richards.

Stevie Richards added that none of this was the fault of the talent and blamed the company's creative team for not getting the best out of the Judgment Day star.

"This is a fake, subjective business decided by bean counters, not creative people, who just look and either nod their head or don’t. And that’s as good as a no. They didn’t. It’s their fault they didn’t get everything they could out of Carlito. Not Carlito’s fault. Absolutely not," he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the video below:

The Puerto Rican star has not competed in a televised match in WWE since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April.

Carlito reacts to John Cena's WWE heel turn

RAW star Carlito recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's heel turn. The Cenation Leader captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former United States Champion claimed that fans can now see the real John Cena after all these years.

"Ah, you can see the true Cena came out, you know what I mean? People haven't seen the real Cena, you know what I mean. People know him, that Cena was deep down in there. I am glad to see him come out, the real Cena." [From 3:46 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the popular star following his exit from the company.

