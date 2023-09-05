53-year-old would never leave WWE and Vince McMahon for AEW, Jim Cornette claims

Legendary wrestling personality Jim Cornette believes AEW owner Tony Khan would be open to the idea of hiring WWE's Shane McMahon. However, he cannot see the 53-year-old betraying Vince McMahon to work for his father's rivals.

In February 2022, Shane McMahon was let go by WWE after his booking of the Men's Royal Rumble match allegedly drew criticism backstage. The former on-screen authority figure returned to television in April 2023 to face The Miz in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn quad and had to be replaced by Snoop Dogg.

On Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette explained why Vince McMahon's son would have no interest in working for AEW in any capacity:

"Shane wouldn't go. Tony would allow it. No [Shane would never join AEW to spite Vince]. Regardless of how mad he was at his dad, that would be Shane going to the second-rate, number two, co-host kinda position instead of the only thing he's ever done was for the biggest company in the world. His dad's, the McMahon family, his grandad's." [3:18 – 3:51]

Shane McMahon has worked in a variety of roles in WWE, from referee and producer to wrestler and on-screen personality. In August, Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported that the former European Champion is unlikely to make another televised appearance before Endeavor completes its WWE takeover.

The only way Shane McMahon would wrestle outside of WWE

According to Jim Cornette, Shane McMahon would only consider competing in another wrestling promotion for a charitable cause.

Cornette joked that Vince McMahon's son might be interested in wrestling at an independent show if someone like The Undertaker ran his own event:

"If one of his beloved friends, if The Undertaker opened up a promotion in Houston and was gonna have a relief fundraiser for dead puppies or something, Shane McMahon might show up in a situation like that, but Shane McMahon would never work for another wrestling promotion just to do a proper retirement match or anything else." [3:55 – 4:23]

Shane McMahon and The Undertaker are close friends in real life. In 2016, McMahon lost a Hell in a Cell match against The Deadman at WrestleMania 32.

