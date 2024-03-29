53-year-old star says he and Sami Zayn got a standing ovation backstage after their match at a major WWE event

Sami Zayn's WrestleMania 38 opponent, Johnny Knoxville, has revealed that they got a standing ovation backstage after their match.

The two stars collided in an Anything Goes match at the event, which the 53-year-old actor won. They put on a very entertaining match, which received a lot of praise from fans, wrestlers, and critics. The bout featured a lot of unusual weapons, such as Lego bricks, a giant hand, mousetraps, a bowling ball, and a mechanical boot.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Johnny Knoxville reflected on the match by stating that he and Sami Zayn got a standing ovation in Gorilla Position after they went backstage.

"Aside from having to actually look at Sami’s big, dumb face, I was thrilled with the match. Afterward, it felt like we did something special. To walk in backstage into [the] Gorilla [position, right behind the curtain], I think they call it, they stood up and clapped–and those guys and girls have seen it all. For them to clap, I took it as a big compliment. And I hate to say anything good about Sami Zayn, but he did an amazing job in that match–an amazing job losing, I should point out," said Knoxville.

WWE veteran Vince Russo says Sami Zayn must not defeat Gunther at WWE WrestleMania

The Master Strategist won a Gauntlet Match on RAW several weeks ago, which gave him the right to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo stated on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo that Sami Zayn shouldn't dethrone Gunther at The Show of Shows.

"Sami cannot be the guy to beat Gunther for that title. I am sorry, all the time and effort that they put into Gunther and the streak and how good he is and, Sami cannot be the one to beat that guy," said Russo.

It'll be interesting to see who will walk out of WWE WrestleMania XL with the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

