53-year-old WWE legend could be the one who finally turns John Cena babyface

A WWE veteran could still end up turning John Cena babyface before his retirement tour ends. Earlier this year at Elimination Chamber, Cena shocked fans when he attacked Cody Rhodes to turn heel for the first time in over two decades. Since then, he has captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 and has held onto the title through villainous tactics.

Cena has changed his in-ring demeanor to suit his new persona, with him calling out fans and promising to "ruin" wrestling. After representing WWE as a babyface for the majority of his career, this is quite the change in the Last Real Champion's character. But R-Truth is adamant about turning Cena back to the good side.

The 53-year-old has already faced Cena twice since his heel turn, but he believes his story with the veteran is not done yet. R-Truth appeared on Toronto Sun's No Holds Barred podcast and was asked about how it felt to have one last big match with the 17-time world champion.

“Oh, it ain’t over. He got to turn back [into] who he was. He hurt people’s heart [sic]. You just asked me the good stuff about him. He betrayed people, dog. He betrayed you, me, us, them, everybody, man. He's not giving us the You Can't See Me no more (...) He's not the John Cena that we fell in love with. You know what I'm saying?" Truth said. [2:48 - 3:17]

Truth faced Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX but ended up losing. During the match, Truth tried to get the old Cena back, and it even appeared he succeeded for a while. Toward the end of the contest, Cena stood poised to hit Ron Killings with the title belt but hesitated and handed the belt to the referee.

The cheers from fans were short-lived as John Cena delivered a low blow to Truth and secured the win, once again highlighting his new evil version. Still, the former 24/7 Champion believes Cena needs to become a hero again.

"So he’s taking me on that roller coaster just like he’s taking everybody else. I need John back. Not for me, but for my sanity. For the sanity of R-Truth," Truth added. [3:18 - 3:28]

Since the match at Saturday Night's Main Event, R-Truth has himself come back with a new persona after his WWE release and subsequent rehiring. He is now going by the name Ron Killings on SmackDown.

With only 15 dates left on his retirement tour, it will be interesting to see if Truth gets the chance to turn Cena face again.

John Cena to appear on SmackDown this week

John Cena will make his first WWE appearance since Night of Champions this week on SmackDown. With the King of the Ring Cody Rhodes also advertised for the show, fans can expect the two to confront each other.

The two stars will kick off the buildup to their SummerSlam match on Friday.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Toronto Sun's No Holds Barred podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

